Restaurants are doing what they can to stay open, with eateries forced to close their dining rooms, take outs are the only way to survive.
Star Bagel, has been a part of the Sylvan Park landscape for twenty years now, Krista Miller owns the restaurant with her husband.
"It's been challenging" said Miller.
Miller had to change her business model just to survive, no indoor dining, just pick up or curbside. So far it's been enough to keep the doors open and employees working.
"Right now we still have our employees but had to cut hours, because we don't have the business, but we are tying to keep afloat right now," Miller said.
Covid19 has changed the way businesses operate, and it's a matter of learning as you go along.
"We are all trying to figure it out, this is new for everybody," Miller continued." Hopefully it won't last very long but hopefully as people get use to it, you can still go to your favorite restaurant and get something to go."
Rob Mortensen, of the Nashville Restaurant Association, says there is a direct correlation between people stocking up on groceries and not going out to eat.
"The Grocers Association has asked us, and we are asking our restaurants, if you can do curbside and dine out, please do so," said Mortensen
