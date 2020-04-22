NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Nashville restaurant owners are calling for changes to the Paycheck Protection Program.
They say it wasn't designed with them in mind.
“It’s like I want to drive from here to Memphis. I'm going to give you a whole tank of gas, but you got to use it all before you get to Dickson,” Patrick Martin, Owner of Martin’s BBQ.
News4’s Cameron Taylor finds out what guidelines are putting them in a bind at 10 on News4 Tonight.
