Singer, songwriter Jhn Prine, became a victim of the coronavirus pandemic, he died Tuesday at Vanderbilt Medical Center, where he was being treated for the virus.
Listening to John Prine's music, the lyrics were hard to ignore, the song Sam Stone, was about a drug addicted Vietnam vet, another song dealt with old age and being alone.
Prine was raised in Chicago, but for years, found a home here in Nashville, where he thrived as a songwriter, and established a record company here.
Al Anderson, owns Big Ala's Deli on fourth avenue north, near Prines Oh Boy records on Music Row.
"I would see him two, three times a week, I might see him once a month, depending on his schedule," said Anderson.
Big Al's was Prine's favorite place to eat,, he would come here often, when he was recording, and he would bring along some other stars like Chris Stapleton.
"Whoever was recording with him at the time, let's go grab some lunch at Big Al's," said Anderson.
Owner Al Anderson serves up catfish, pork chops, and Prine's favorite meatloaf. Through food Anderson became a friend of Prine's.
"Immediately, you just felt at home with him. H didn't talk about himself, talked about wanting to get to know you, you always found common ground with John, it wasn't about music, it was about food, he just wanted to talk and get to know you, for who you are," said Anderson.
