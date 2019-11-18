Nashville's Hockey Team the Predators is a collection of players from all over the world.
America, Canada, Finland and Switzerland to name a few.
Normally when those players face the media the questions are all about hockey, but today they did something different.
News 4's Terry Bulger was there.
" Preds Players rarely get a break from talking about Hockey, except today with me."
Yannick Weber likes.
" Sushi"
Pekka Rinne prefers
" Hamburgers"
And anything Fried
Fried Chicken, Fried Fish"
Fried in Finland, never happened...at age 20 he landed in America with Hockey dreams.
" I was overwhelmed, it was hard to take anything in I was so nervous..."
Big cities scarier than Fast Flying Pucks.
Yannick is more than just hockey tough.
" I love animals, Big Animal Lover."
" I like Siberian Huskies.
" I like to cook, I like good food there's nothing tough about that.
Came here from Switzerland.
" When you grew up did you have a Swiss Army knife"
" 100 percent it's like a small toolbox, everything on there, screwdriver to saw, to toothpick.."
And Not sure Americans understand Swiss Cheese.
" No I think they think we cut them out to look like Swiss Cheese, but it's actually not ( laughs)
Pekka and Burgers.
" I like the Pharmacy Burger and Burger Up, they put a lot of effort into the Burger I like that."
Hockey Hard but just on the Ice.
1.000 percent I have a soft side, not embarrassed of it, even close to a Feminine side ya know what I mean.
Cool, Terry Bulger News 4
