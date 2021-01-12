Nashville Predators Season Opener Sweepstakes
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.
The Nashville Predators Season Opener Sweepstakes begins at 6:00 a.m. Central Time (“C.T.”) on Wednesday, 1/13/2021 and ends at 7:00 a.m. C.T. on 1/13/2021.
Sponsor: WSMV/Meredith Corporation, 5700 Knob Rd., Nashville, TN 37209; Nashville Predators, 501 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203
ENTRY: Watch News 4 Today on WSMV on Wednesday, 1/13/2021 between 6:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. C.T. Between 6:00 – 6:30 a.m., a video and audio announcement will provide a keyword. Between 6:30 – 7:00 a.m., a video and audio announcement will prompt viewers to call the phone number provided and give the correct keyword. The first caller answered by Sponsor who is able to provide the correct keyword is the winner, once eligibility is confirmed. In the event that the first caller is determined to be ineligible or cannot provide the correct keyword, subsequent calls will be taken in order until an eligible winner is determined.
Sponsor reserves the right to cancel or delay sweepstakes in the event of telephone or other technical or mechanical failure or problems of any kind or because of non-authorized human intervention. Sponsor is not responsible for telephone or other technical or mechanical failure or problems of any kind. Sponsor is not responsible for high volume of phone calls that could result in continuous busy signal or phone company message that all circuits are busy. All phone lines are cleared at time of video/audio cue to call.
ELIGIBILITY: Legal residents of Tennessee in the Nashville DMA who are 18 years of age or older at time of entry are eligible to enter, except employees of Sponsor, and any other organizations affiliated with the sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize support, advertisement or promotion of the Sweepstakes and/or their respective agents, affiliates, subsidiaries and members of their immediate families or household members. “Immediate family members” shall mean parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses. “Household members” shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year. Winners of a prize from Sponsor within the past thirty (30) days from the beginning date of this sweepstakes are not eligible.
WINNER SELECTION AND PRIZING: One (1) winner will receive two (2) tickets to the Nashville Predators vs. Columbus Blue Jackets game on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. C.T. at Bridgestone Arena (501 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203). Approximate retail value of prize: $230.00. After completion of required winner paperwork, a ticket download link will be sent to the winner at their provided email address.
One prize per household. Prize may not be assigned, transferred, changed or redeemed for cash, except at Sponsor’s sole discretion. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value if prize cannot be awarded as described. Prize is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee express or implied by Sponsor. Sponsor disclaims all and any liability for the actual provision, cancelation, quality or nature of any third-party product or services accepted by the winner(s). The awarding of any prize is contingent upon full compliance with these Official Rules. Entrants agree to be bound by Official Rules and agree that if winner fails to provide proof of identity, refuses to provide required documentation, is found to have violated the Official Rules or otherwise does not meet eligibility criteria, prize will be forfeited. Entrants understand that Sponsor is not liable for injuries, losses or damages of any kind arising from participation in this promotion and acceptance, possession and use of prize. Sponsor is not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing of the offer, administration of the sweepstakes or in the announcement of the prize. Decisions of Sponsor are final and binding in all respects.
ODDS of winning depend on the number and timing of eligible calls received.
GENERAL: Except where prohibited by law: (i) entry constitutes permission for Sponsor to use winner’s entry, name, hometown, likeness, photograph, voice and statements regarding this sweepstakes in all media now known or hereafter discovered, for any purpose, including, without limitation, in connection with, and to promote, market or advertise, the sweepstakes, in whole or in part, without review, approval, credit or attribution, notification or payment from or to entrant or any person or entity, worldwide, in perpetuity, or on a winner’s list, if applicable; (ii) potential winner will be required to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility and Release of Liability/Publicity within one (1) day of notification. If potential winner does not return required paperwork to Sponsor within one (1) day of notification to confirm eligibility, prize will be forfeited. If forfeited, Sponsor will attempt to contact up to two (2) alternate potential winner(s) (taken in order of calls received). If Sponsor is unable to confirm an alternate winner by 5:00 p.m. C.T. on Thursday, 1/14/2021, the prize will not be awarded.
By participating and winning a prize, winner releases Sponsor, its parents, affiliates, subsidiaries and agents, and their respective officers, directors, employees and agents from any and all liability with respect to the prize won and participation in the sweepstakes. Subject to all U.S. federal, Tennessee state and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited. Applicable taxes are the sole responsibility of the winner(s). For the winner’s list, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope after Wednesday, 1/27/2021 to “Winner’s List/ Nashville Predators Season Opener Sweepstakes” at the WSMV address above.
