GETTING ATTENTION HAS NEVER BEEN DIFFICULT FOR OMARI BOOKER.
HE'S 6 FOOT 9 INCHES TALL.
EDUCATED AT MONTGOMERY BELL ACADEMY AND TSU....AND INFLUENCED BY VAN GOGH AND SALVADORE DALI.
NOW HE HOPES WHEN YOU SEE HIS WORK, YOU JUST SAY OMARI.
" Well this is a piece that's called um..."
" It's called Wake up Mr. West, it's Kanye West yes..."
" That was an interesting aspect on his first album cover..."
A canvas of Kanye gives a glimpse to what Omari Booker likes to do.
" I like to work on something that's not controversial..."
The laugh and his work shows he's kidding.
He's a fearless leader in a rising art scene on Jefferson Street.
Painting what he lives.
" I'm a 6 foot 9 inch black male what does that mean in society."
Omari says he's not here to paint roses and rainbows, instead creating what he sees.
" I'm kind of working out what issues are in my life and head and spirit."
Message is one thing, but you still have to be good. That's the daily challenge.
" Oh no I got an upstairs and a downstairs filled with paintings I'm not happy with as these (laugh)
He hopes viewing his paintings leads to one action.
" Now I'm going to change something in my life that'll make the world a better place.
