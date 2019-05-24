18 year olds with diverse backgrounds took the stage and in a way stole the stage at a Graduation Ceremony today in Nashville.
Eight years ago they were 5th graders from low income families and some from foreign countries.
Today 100 percent of them are on the way to College.
News 4's Terry Bulger was there.
Zeria Keys looks good in Gold, the Valedictorian color of Stem Prep Academy's first High School Graduation Class.
A school built 8-years ago for minorites lower income families and new arrivals to the United States.
A smiling stroll to the stage, where 100 percent of the graduates are headed to college.
" Clearly this is not an easy journey for any of us many stressful moments and incredibly hard work big part of learning is overcoming challenges.
Like learning English, the Arabic closed captioning was for the parents.
Emphasizing Science, and Math Stem born when Karl
" I am part of Stem Prep Community, a college grad of 2030, which means I just graduated from 5th grade and now am moving to the 6th grade. (applause)
The grads hopeful they've helped pave the way.
" Facing adversity is nothing new for us, but if I've learned anything about overcoming adversity it's that overcoming one feat makes it easier to overcome the next..
That big step today with well deserved Hugs...and Handshakes.
Terry Bulger News 4
