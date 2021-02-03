NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Radio stations across the country have dropped songs by country music star Morgan Wallen after the singer yelled a racial slur in a video caught on a neighbor’s camera in Nashville.

Wallen is experiencing major backlash from the music industry, including a suspension of his recording contract from Big Loud Records. The Academy of Country Music also pulled him from any future awards.

This all comes after Wallen’s newest album “Dangerous: The Double Album” climbed to the top of the Billboard 200 chart where it sat the past three weeks.

“At this point I’m used to it,” says Kaelei Williams, a Fisk University sophomore. “It’s a slur just like any other slur. If people decide not to – say they decide to say the N word – it’s not as important to them as the other ones.”

“People need to see the repercussions of their actions,” says Fisk University freshman, Maya Howard. “And I think taking it to their jobs is a perfect way or a perfect display of what should happen.”

The NAACP Nashville Chapter says they are willing to educate and talk with Wallen about his mistake.

“Even when you look at the other words that were spoken, that one has a certain venom to it that the words just don’t have,” says President Sheryl Guinn. “Because he was such a prominent celebrity and an artist here in Nashville – I mean he’s living here – we would love for him to have that conversation with us. I mean we invite him to come and have that conversation with us – the NAACP – as to why that word is so hurtful.”

No matter how hurtful that word is, Williams says she believes his career will go back to normal.

“When stuff like this happens, it blows up and it dies down and then nobody cares,” Williams says. “And then he starts getting his awards and people start getting his accolades and just like it didn’t happen. So, in just a few months he’ll be fine – they always are.”

Police charged Wallen in May 2020 for disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

His SNL appearance was also delayed last year after he was video recorded in a busy bar not wearing mask and kissing multiple women.