NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A local artist is working to break a Guinness World Record by playing at 80 different music venues in just 24 hours.
News4's Brittany Weiner touched base with the artist, James Hatem, just before 6:30 a.m. this morning and he already performed at two music venues.
Hatem says as well as the world record, he is doing this to raise money for Music Venue Alliance Nashville and U.S. Bartenders Guild to help those impacted by the pandemic.
Hatem is set to end his last performance at Bridgestone Arena. The current standing record of most venues played is 65, set back in 2012.
Stay with News4 as we follow Hatem throughout the day and watch him make history!
