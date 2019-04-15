In Music City nobody gets to the front of the stage without years of practice and probably years of music lessons.
The teachers never get the glory, but the musician never forgets how it all started...
And for many in Nashville it started with Shannon Williford....
Terry Bulger tells us about him.
Shannon Williford came from Mississippi to Nashville to play music....and he did for years.
The Blues sound his Harmonica makes won him awards and the chance to play with the best.
But his legacy will be as a teacher and how he's found a way to keep that music alive.
--------------------------------------------------
Shannon Plays
The sound of the low-down Blues has always made Shannon Williford happy.
It's Even better when he's playing it with musicians who once came to him for lessons at Centennial Park.
Shannon helped them write songs.
" I bought a Taco from Taco Bell, didn't have time to finish it before Jam Band and I stuck it in my pocket and now it's a song..."
(music)
" And I got a taco in my pocket...."
Laura Williams came to Shannon at 11....She's 27 now and a professional musician.
" I give all the credit to this guy..."
<< fiddle plays>>
So does Lars Thorson, now a touring musician with one of Nashville's Top Bluegrass Bands, with an emphasis on Blues straight from Shannon.
" His effect on this town and the blues scene has been huge.
Anyone in this town knows Shannon Williford he's been part of keeping the Blues alive.
Teaching guitar lessons and life lessons, seeing and hearing the success he made happen.
" One of the things I really enjoy is to be able to play on their records.
Amazing, for the Bayou Boy now heading back home.
<< harmonica ends at 12:23 and he smiles>>
---------------------
Shannon is leaving Nashville to head back to his Louisiana Mississippi Roots.
He asked me to credit his teaching partner Sam Frazee...just one more scoop of proof of Shannon's sharing and caring life.
Terry Bulger News 4
