Can an amtrak line from Nashville to Atlanta become a reality? A Nashville lawmaker thinks do, It's a popular idea that seems to be growing.
State Representative Jason Powell, introduced legislation to authorize a feasibility study for the Amtrak line. It easily passed the House Transportation subcommittee. The study could begin as early as this summer.
Tennessee, is a virtual Amtrak desert, except for a small branch that skirts Memphis, on the way to Chicago. Using existing freight and CSX tracks, the Amtrak line would span Tennessee, from Memphis to Nashville, with stops in Murfreesboro, Chatanooga, and then Atlanta.
Powell says it would be a transportation changer, and give people in Nashville more travel options,
