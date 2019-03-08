NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Does anybody remember the Etch-a-Sketch toy?
It’s something most people picked up when you were eight, played with if for a few years and then put it down and move on to other things.
Circles and squares were the finished product for most frustrated Etch-a-Sketch creators, but John Taylor took those knobs far beyond that.
He’s all grown up, but his life-long companion has been that red plastic frame full of possibilities.
“I just go this way, repeat it, put some shadow in it.”
Taylor makes it sound so easy.
His Etch-a-Sketch life is hardly kid stuff.
“It’s like drawing in the sand. You know it’s the challenge,” said Taylor.
Since he was 7, he had the itch to etch. Through time he’s mastered it.
His handle with care finished sketches are amazing.
“I kind of like the fact that you can erase it,” he said. “You know that it’s fragile.
“It was the first laptop and when you shake it, you kind of re-boot it.”
No need to shake any of these. He never gets tired of the reaction he gets.
“Oh my God, come and look at this,” he said. “That’s the best compliment people give. They go get three friends and bring them back to see it. That’s really the best compliment.”
Those perfect turns take time, turning into excellence.
“That’s the beauty of it. I wouldn’t get that reaction if you didn’t spend all that time,” he said.
He can draw and thinks he can teach.
“I can teach you this. You can learn this Terry Bulger,” he said.
Taylor doesn’t take his show on the road to museums.
Etch-a-Sketch and travel don’t go together. One bumpy road and all of your creations are erased by that shake.
He does work at the Parthenon, showing off their museum art to visitors.
