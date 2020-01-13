Puerto Rico is on high alert tonight, bracing for more devastating earthquakes. A Nashville man who has family in the hardest hit area of the island, is desperately trying to send help to relatives, who no longer have a home.
A part of Juan Ortiz' history as a child, has been wiped out, in his hometown of Guanica.
"Everything I know back home, I know I live in Nashville, but that's home, to see it all crumbled, it's heartbreaking," said Ortiz.
Even more concerning, Juan's mother, sister, and grandmother, no longer have a home, it's severely damaged and unlivable. The family home is inaccessible now.
"There's a long road to get to the house, big boulders are clogging the road," said Ortiz.
Juan moved to Antioch with his mother, fifteen-years ago, she eventually moved back to Guanica, which is right in the heart of the earthquake swarm. The area has been hit hard with a thousand earthquakes in just one week, with every quake more homes are damaged.
"There could be one happening this very second, that's all day, everyday, since December 28th. The whole town is sleeping outside, in cars, in yards, everything is destroyed," said Ortiz.
Making matters worse for Juan, he can't talk to his family, because cell phone towers are down, his family's safety is always on his mind.
"There is no way to get if off your mind, you keep going thru your day, but, it eats you up," said Ortiz
A gofundme page has been set up by Juan to help his family rebuild
