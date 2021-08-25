NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville man was charged with civil rights violations Tuesday after he was arrested for allegedly setting fire to four Midstate churches in 2019.

28-year-old Alan Douglas Fox was arrested in 2019 after police said he set fire to the Crievewood United Methodist Church, the Crievewood Baptist Church, the Saint Ignatius of Antioch Catholic Church, and the Priest Lake Community Baptist Church over the course of several days in June of that year.

Authorities say Fox intentionally set the fires because of the religious character of the churches.

If convicted, Fox now faces up to 20 years in prison for each fire and a consecutive five-year sentence for an additional firearms violation he's facing.

The case was investigated by the FBI, the TBI, the Metro Nashville Police Department and the Nashville Fire Department.