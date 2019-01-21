Actually arriving late for Hot Chicken is the worst thing you can do.
30 minutes before Hattie B's opens the line is forming.
Something that happens here every day.
" I told my husband when we pulled up, we are one of those crazy people standing in the cold waiting for Hot Chicken."
28 degrees and freezing outside, a spicy inferno awaits indoors.
" We get warm quite quick inside..."
Like Country Music, Nashville and Hot Chicken are a thing.
It's spread to restaurants in Australia and Thailand.
Even Los Angeles chefs think hot is cool.
" I don't live here anymore. I'm in St.Louis, they don't have hot chicken in St.Louis."
All this week 5 bucks gets you a solid sample of this cuisine, golden and mean.
At obvious places and regular restaurants around town.
(Terry Bulger)
For some customers hot chicken is just food, but what's made it a sensation, is the challenge, the bravery do you order Medium, Hot or Damn Hot.
" If you can take the heat it's a good challenge.
And might as well start them early
Before long they'll figure out it's succulent, savory, slippery and in the end stuff it all in fantastic.
