A Great Day for Band Students at a Nashville High School.
there was A surprise moment where they opened up the curtain to see brand new gifts worth more than $80-thousand dollars.
News 4's Terry Bulger was there when it happened.
" So can I get a drum roll"
The drum roll the cue for the blue curtain to open, where the stage was full of music...future music, instruments much needed by the grateful band members of Hunters Lane High School.
<< claps and happiness>>
Who knew the on-line ticket sellers Stub Hub had a heart, but they do donating 80-thousand dollars worth of trumpets and tubas.
Their thanks came with their music, as students took the stage and told how Band's changed them, gave them purpose, something important to do.
Inspired by their 7 year leader William Brooks, a kid once looking for purpose on the rough streets of Detroit.
" Because of my HS Band Program I was able to get a scholarship and go off
" So it's very safe to say without my high school Band Program I would not be here right now that's life changing."
Life changing and he's passing it on. Everyone in his Band will graduate, get some sort of scholarship and go to College. He's done that with all of his band students seven years in a row.
