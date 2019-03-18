Nashville 4-year old Xander Bowman had a Great Day today.
That's rare for him these days considering he's at Tri-Star Centennial Children's Hospital dealing with a Brain Tumor.
News 4's Terry Bulger was with him today.
" You know....
From what I could tell Xander Bowman just likes playing it cool.
His hospital room is Birthday Bash decorated for him, he's 4 today....devoured most of his big piece of cake....but is
smart enough to know the next few days won't be easy.
" We've got 2 more rounds of Chemo, and a couple of other things after that."
So when Mom Melissa isn't just overwhelmed, she's trying to help Xander any way she can.
" He loves firetrucks, he wants a big fire truck and ladder. he' stuck on that it's one of his favorite things.
When Nashville firemen got word of that, they found a way to make a surprise visit....Xander's shy, didn't show much emotion....but the Fire Department wasn't done.
They sent over a truck too, with a big ladder....and raised it right up to his room.
Xander finally showed his true self.
It didn't just make him happy.
" Yes very much brightened our lives seeing him cutting up having a good time...."
Xander did have treatment today, but he'll get to leave the hospital today and at least go home and sleep in his own bed.
