Kedarious Stone

Kedarious Stone

 Courtesy: Louis Stone

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A Nashville father is speaking up and claims the teen who shot his 13-year-old son is back on the streets.

The shooting happened on Albion Street on Saturday. Louis Stone’s son, Kedarious, was shot in the shoulder and is still in the hospital hooked up to a ventilator.

“I’m up there watching my son fight for his life. His life might never be the same,” Louis Stone, the victim’s father said.

News4 took Stone’s concerns to police and the juvenile court to get answers. Find out what they had to say at 10 on News4 Tonight. 

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.