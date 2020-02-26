NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A Nashville father is speaking up and claims the teen who shot his 13-year-old son is back on the streets.
The shooting happened on Albion Street on Saturday. Louis Stone’s son, Kedarious, was shot in the shoulder and is still in the hospital hooked up to a ventilator.
“I’m up there watching my son fight for his life. His life might never be the same,” Louis Stone, the victim’s father said.
News4 took Stone’s concerns to police and the juvenile court to get answers. Find out what they had to say at 10 on News4 Tonight.
