Drivers in Nashville owe a staggering amount in unpaid parking tickets: more than three million dollars’ worth, in all.
News 4 asked the Davidson County traffic court clerk to calculate who has the most unpaid parking tickets. Number one on the list – Carrie L. Moss, who has a staggering 391 unpaid tickets.
"She roughly owes $35,000, " said Bill Cartwright, of Davidson County’s Traffic Violations Bureau.
To be exact, Moss owes $35,152 dollars in parking tickets and fines.
She racked up the tickets while working for the state of Tennessee at the Tennessee Tower downtown; parking at the same meters and not paying them day after day after day for some 72 weeks.
"You get one ticket a day, five days a week, it adds up," Cartwright said.
When someone doesn't pay their parking tickets, the city sends them a letter and turns them over to collections. Metro does not boot or tow for parking overtime on a meter. The city sends a letter as the first step.
"They could say they didn't get that letter, " said News 4’s Nancy Amons.
"They could, but not 391 times," Cartwright said.
Moss told Amons that she didn't know she had that many tickets or owed that much.
Asked why she didn’t pay, Moss told Amons, “I’m a single mother and I couldn’t afford the tickets.”
Moss said she was unaware Metro allows people to set up a payment plan.
Moss’s $35,000 in fines pales in comparison to the next 9 people on the top-ten list of unpaid fines.
Rounding out the top-ten list, according to the traffic court clerk’s office:
Abigail N. Dasilva 9,074.00
Trisha Litchfield 8,263.00
Adam B. Sharpe 9,402.75
Kirk Fields 7,650.11
Craig A. Jacoway 9,233.00
Terry Hatfield 7,780.00
Jade Johnson 9,932.00
Justin R. Walden 12,125.90
Marcellous Hudson 7,025.00
If you get a ticket and pay it right away it will cost $11 dollars. if you ignore it, it goes up to $96.
Cartwright said a lot of people chose to get a ticket and pay the $11 fine because it’s cheaper than the daily rate at a downtown parking garage.
Metro council is considering raising the fine from 11 to 25 dollars for parking on an expired meter.
