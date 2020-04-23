NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A doctor at Tristar Skyline Medical Center told News4 people are scared they might catch the coronavirus and are avoiding treating serious injuries.
In some cases, they’re waiting days before they go to the hospital.
"We've had one patient who came in almost 14 hours later after a large head bleed. Could've easily died at home,” Dr. Murray Arons with Tristar Skyline Medical Center said.
Coming up at 10 on News4 Tonight, Cameron Taylor shares a warning from Dr. Arons about why delaying getting treatment could put you in a life-threatening situation.
