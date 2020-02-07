Nashville Ballet Kayla Rowser, Lydia Mcrae, and Imani Sailers

Nashville Ballet's Kayla Rowser, Lydia McRae and Imani Sailers sit side by side during their interview with News 4’s Lauren Lowrey.

Three African American women in the company of the Nashville Ballet sit down with Lauren Lowrey to discuss their entry into ballet, the discipline each devotes to their art, and the upcoming season for the Nashville Ballet.

Hear their accomplishments, how they're inspiring and leading the next generation of young dancers, and just how hard they work to be some of the best in the ballet business, today on News4 at 4.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Anchor/Reporter

Lauren Lowrey joined News4 as an anchor in December 2018.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.