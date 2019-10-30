The congregation of New Covenant Baptist Church wore purple on Sunday to raise awareness for domestic violence.
“Today is our annual women’s day but in honoring our women we also want to recognize the awareness of domestic violence,” New Covenant Baptist Church pastor Christopher Williams said. “We want to try to bring more light to it, so we can try to stop this epidemic.”
Williams says they have women in the congregation who are domestic violence survivors, and he feels it’s important for them to share their survival stories.
“We want to let not only the community of faith know that we are standing with those who are survivors, but we want to let them know that we actually support the awareness of domestic violence,” Williams said. “I believe that the church has a spiritual responsibility of preaching the gospel, being transparent, so that we can help people with real life needs, get through those real-life needs,” Williams said.
