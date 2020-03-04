NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Due to tornado recovery affecting many communities in the city, as well as massive power-outages, Metro Nashville Public Schools has elected to keep schools closed the rest of the week.
MNPS announced Wednesday afternoon that there are more than a dozen public schools without power, in addition to the tens of thousands of residences and businesses.
MNPS before-school and after-school care will remain closed, all after-school activities, music, parent meetings, and sports practices are cancelled. TSSAA tournament games will continue as scheduled.
YMCA Fun Company will operate inclement weather sites at the following schools:
- Hattie Cotton- 1033 W Greenwood Ave
- Harpeth Valley- 2840 Learning Ln
- Norman Binkley- 4700 W Longdale Dr
- KIPP Antioch- 3655 Murfreesboro Pike
- Tulip Grove- 441 Tyler Drive
District offices will be open and 12-month employees are asked to report to work on Thursday and Friday. Employees should use their discretion and communicate with their supervisors if they are unable to make it to work due to individual circumstances.
Additionally, MNPS employees who report to work may be assigned or volunteer out in the field to assist with disaster recovery efforts. Opportunities are available through:
- PENCIL Foundation to assist in providing supplies to students and teachers whose schools are impacted by the storm damage.
- Pearl-Cohn High School and East Nashville Magnet High School are accepting volunteers starting at 10AM to assist with disaster recovery efforts including boxing and delivering food and other supplies. Each site can accept non-perishable food and supply donations to be distributed out to the community. Items to donate include toiletries, hand sanitizer, tissues, feminine products, cleaning supplies, canned food, flashlights and/or battery operated lights.
Hands on Nashville for volunteer opportunities throughout the city
