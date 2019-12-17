Nashville growth isn't taking any time off for the Holidays, in fact there are probably more Big things to do now than there ever was.
It's a HUGE incentive for tourists to come here this time of year, and also plenty of spots for locals if they're willing to spend the money.
News 4's Terry Bulger is live with this Christmas Story.
If you don't want to spend any money neighborhood lights and decorations are the sure way to go.
But if you want more, and are ready to spend more you have plenty of choices.
If your Christmas goal is to find the Spectacular Nashville has it in wide variety this year.
A record number of tourists are expected to come here for the Holiday Season.
And there will be plenty to see.
Gaylord Opryland goes pretty with Lights.
Goes Cold with Ice, a frozen tribute to Ralphie and the Christmas Story Movie.
The Nashville Zoo Lights up with Lanterns, for a Chinese Festival of Lights....spectacular when the Sun goes down.
Cheekwood puts on a light show too....all through the Botanical Gardens. Reindeer and Santa Claus promising to be there too.
And it's too cold for Baseball, but not at all for a trip to the Ball Park.
Glow is the Home Run of Lights and Slides inside First Tennessee Park.
These events do cost money. At least 100 bucks for a family of 4.
But there is a cheaper way too.
" I don't think every thing should be free, but there are a lot of ways to enjoy the Holiday without spending a fortune.
Mary Nance fancies the frugal in her Miss Cheap Tennessean column.
Your Holiday wallet doesn't have to take a dent.
" You know the lights, I think it's fun to go look at the lights, people do a remarkable job in the neighborhoods you can just take a ride, especially if you have children, I mean they'd love seeing the lights."
I'm on Sunset Drive in a Nashville Neighborhood that lights up for the Holiday...the entire West End Hillsboro Road area.
Fairfax street, Westmoreland...ride around the loop it's free, and a neighborly way to say thanks to all the decorative home owners.
