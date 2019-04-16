The President of France Promises that the Notre Dame Cathedral will be rebuilt and restored in 5 years.
Here in Nashville parishioners at the Cathedral of the Incarnation are watching that tragedy with heavy hearts.
News 4's Terry Bulger shows us.
The impact of Paris is felt here...at Nashville's Cathedral both spiritually and historically.
The plan to make Notre Dame's 11th Century Cathedral last longer thru renovation back fired...yesterday's flames put it's future in question.
" It witnessed the French Revolution the Rise and Fall of Napolean you know Kings and Queens.
" A thousand years of history right there..."
In Nashville it's 100 years of history inside the Cathedral of the Incarnation.
A Baby compared to Paris....but a beautiful baby in the middle of its own renovation.
" We had to do something if you're going to do it you go whole hog and do it right..."
Phase one finished last week...Spectacular ceilings composed thru Catholic Imagery....fit for a Scripture of Miracles.
" You want people to come in for the first time and go Wow."
Then make a 2nd impression.
" It would be the same guiding principal as Notre Dame, it's you want to feel like you are in a very special sacred place.
A feeling France will find again...with some help from West End.
" We will have a collection and I'll send it to the Cardinal and Bishop of Paris, one Cathedral to another.
A renovation like this takes big money, here every penny paid by the congregation that worships here Terry Bulger News 4
