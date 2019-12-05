THE CRAFT BEER BUSINESS KEEPS GROWING.
USUALLY STARTED BY SMART PEOPLE WITH A COLLEGE DEGREE IN BUSINESS LOOKING TO MAKE MONEY AND HAVE FUN.
TURTLE ANARCHY IS A PERFECT EXAMPLE HERE IN NASHVILLE.
NEWS 4'S TERRY BULGER SHOWS US.
" If you go to college or went to college, you probably had a couple of beers....Andrew Kamp did and it inspired him.
" Oh yah lots of it, that's what got me thru college."
Eventually he graduated college, but never graduated from the beer....now he's making it.
2-thousand barrels a year at his Nashville Craft Brewery Turtle Anarchy.
" I'm filling up 20 of these and 16 half gallon tanks and then over here with Portly Stout.
That stout his biggest seller, 9 varieties of beer in all, light to dark, just like his work days, starting at 5 am...finishing...
" Sometimes at 2 in the Morning..."
But this isn't a college party, it's work, which makes you wonder where's the staff.
" You're looking at him, it's just me...(laughs).
Just him, making, selling, marketing, and competing with bigger breweries...Hap and Harry's right next door is Crafty too, and quicker, Kegs by the dozen, while he's more Pint Size....blending science, steam, and sugar to make suds.
And that suits him.
" Oh Yah,
" I just said I'm a little guy who does big things>>>"
