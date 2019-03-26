Legal issues stop us from calling this weekend's College Basketball tournament the Sweet 16... so we won't.
[[But it can't stop us from calling a bakery on 16th Street the Sweet 16th....so we will.
The game there isn't basketball, it's love.
News 4's Terry Bulger has the story.
Hey call it what you want the partnership betweem Dave and his wife Ellen is a complete Slam Dunk.
------------------------
" We are a Mom and Pop for Better or worse, we are a Mom and Pop"
Proud of it, considering how friendly family businesses are fading away.
" How many Chocolate Chips 14 even my dear thank you..."
The cookies are sweet, so's the attitude.
Dave's a self-described sugar dealer...with some of the best confections in town.
" Bye Brian thank you see you later..."
Treating customers like the neighborhood friends they are.
" They're the best, their wonderful here in...we love them in ?
Married 25 years....opened the Bakery in 2004.
15 years...15 glorious years....(laughs)
No doubt he loves her...yah yah yah.
<< Bite 16:25>>
" We'd rather be together doing something than not, I agree I'd rather be with my Best Friend than not..."
Sweet Success....Simply....in that Mom and Pop way.
" That's what we are a Mom and Pop Business, and soon we'll be Grandma and Grandpa."
Tag---
Good for them....the bakery biz starts early in the morning....that's why they close at 2pm.
Someday the grand-kids will thank them for that.
Terry Bulger News 4.
:
