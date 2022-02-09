The NAACP of Gallatin/Sumner County is calling on the city of Portland to remove Alderman Thomas Dillard, after News4 Investigates obtained video of the elected official admitting to calling his minority neighbor the "n-word."
Alderman Dillard can be heard making the admission on police body camera video after a fight with his neighbors.
"I said, I called him the n-word. I ain't going to lie. I want him to come out on that road," Dillard said in the video. "It might not be good to say with these cameras - but - I'm ready to get this over with, man."
In a statement to News4 Investigates, Rev. Thomas Staten, president of the Gallatin-Sumner County Branch NAACP, called for the city to remove him from his position.
"The Gallatin-Sumner County Branch of the NAACP strongly condemns the inappropriate language and actions of Portland City Alderman, Thomas Dillard, towards his neighbors Mr. and Mrs. Campos. In the Police body cam video it clearly shows he admitted calling his neighbor the ”N” word and threatening them," Staten wrote.
The statement went on to say, "Bigotry and the inability to settle disputes in a civil manner are not personal traits that should be espoused by any official elected to serve the public. It is unfortunate Alderman Dillard actions reflect poorly upon himself, the City of Portland and the Board of Aldermen, of which he is presently a member. Hopefully, the Board of Aldermen can rectify his current status."
News4 Investigates contacted Mayor Mike Callis for comment, but his secretary told us all questions were to asked to city attorney John Bradley.
News4 Investigates is still waiting to hear from Bradley.
