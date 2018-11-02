Buzz Cason wrote a song that the Beatles recorded. The song Soldier of Love was loved by John Lennon and Paul McCartney. Now while still a musician Buzz has taken on a great challenge.
Dan Shafer's recent appearance on NBC's the Voice is really a tribute to the good work of Nashville's GIFT Program.
Veteran musicians who get together for an annual Picnic in the Park.
They eat fried chicken, share needs, and talk about the old times.
A grateful Dan Shafer came out and performed.
Buzz Cason, the Beatles guy, enjoys seeing what he's created.
<< Bite Buzz 14:08 -14:19>>
Years ago Dan's music career ended...a family illness forced him to quit and take a regular job...with insurance and a steady pay check.
Never thinking he'd come back.
" I'm blessed to be able to do what I do, even though it's all these years later."
Blessed with success...when Blake Shelton pushed the button for him sight un seen.
" When he saw me he was shocked because he heard this youth ful voice." (cover this with voice stuff)
His gift from the GIFT program....
" It's never too late, I don't think so at all... (covered)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.