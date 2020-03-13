The mayor of Murfreesboro is apologizing for a post, that's now deleted, on the official social media account that downplayed the scope of the coronavirus account and suggested the media is using the crisis just to generate viewership.
“There is no doubt that post should have not been made,” Mayor Shane McFarlane told News4 Investigates.
News4 Investigates uncovered, through an open record request, that city manager Craig Tindall alone wrote the post, had it proofread through his assistant and then directed that a public information officer issue it “prominently.”
Murfreesboro’s public information officer said McFarlane did not know the post until it was released.
Under the headline, “What you should know about the coronavirus,” the post read like other viruses, the coronavirus would “pass quickly,” and “unfortunately, today’s media know that negative or overtly controversial receive more attention and thereby generate traffic to their publications, broadcasts and websites.”
The post then encourages residents to seek information from “reputable sources” including the CDC.
Almost immediately, people started to criticize the post on social media, calling it embarrassing, ill-informed and wildly irresponsible.
News4 Investigates asked one of the nation’s foremost experts on infection diseases, Vanderbilt professor Dr. William Schaffner, if what the post read was true.
“Do you think this virus will quickly pass?” asked News4 Investigates.
“I'm not at all sure this virus will quickly pass,” Schaffner said.
“The criticism is: it's overblown, and (reporters) are making a big deal out of nothing. Can you respond to that?” asked News4 Investigates.
“It's seriously not overblown. We all know how many people have been made sick around the world already,” Schaffner said.
News4 Investigates emailed a public information officer with the city to request an interview with Tindall, then called and requested an interview, and finally came to his office to request an interview.
An assistant came to the door to say Mr. McFarlane was in a meeting.
A few hours afterwards, McFarlane called.
“Do you feel that this was inaccurate information that was put out?” asked News4 Investigates.
“I think it was a mistake,” McFarlane said.
“Why isn't the city manager talking about this?” asked News4 Investigates.
“It's my responsiblity when the city falls short on something, it falls on me to say it should have been done differently,” McFarlane said.
“Did (Tindall) use his own personal opinion and funnel it through the city's account?” asked News4 Investigates.
“I had the discussion today that our social media accounts are not for opinion, they're for facts,” McFarlane said.
McFarlane said there was a communication breakdown in the release of the post.
