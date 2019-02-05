FOR THE PAST 12 YEARS, HE WAS THE MOST FAMOUS PIG IN TENNESSEE, AND PROBABLY THE MOST FAMOUS IN THE COUNTRY.
WILBUR, THE COVER FACE OF THE CLASSIC BOOK CHARLOTTE'S WEB... HAS MOVED ON TO HOG HEAVEN.
TERRY BULGER WAS WITH HIS OWNER TODAY.
" This is where it all started:
" He was a Rock Star"
The cover Boy from the 1996 re-do of the classic book Charlotte's Web is gone, and it's ok.
" He'd have been about 86 years old compared to a human, so yes he had a good easy life, he was spoiled."
This week Wilbur's owner John L. Batey has been reminiscing
" Yah that's Wilbur..."
Memories thru the years...Grand Kids with Wilbur at all of the Batey's life events....even when he started putting some pounds on.
A family member, and just the perfect amount of cute for that cover.
I was here 3 years ago, when he'd grown to 600 Pounds.
The Batey Farm has been here since 1807....that's 8 generations.
No one ever more talked about than that pig.
" We could whistle over there, and Wilbur would come till the rest of them realized that whistle, and 'He's getting something to eat" and I'm not."
" Final resting place the family cemetery he''ll be the only pig in there."
