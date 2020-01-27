Social media and the determination of an on-duty Murfreesboro emergency dispatcher, played a key role in saving a mans life, hundreds of miles away in another state.
Brady Lutton joined the facebook page called A Firefighters Community, he didn't realize it at the time, but it set off a chain of events he never expected.
Lutton was on duty at Murfressboro emergency dispatch on December twenty-sixth, he was taking a dinner break at this desk, looking at the firefighters facebook page he just joined, he noticed a series of disturbing posts from a former firefighter from Gulfport, Mississippi. one said 'I can't get it out of my mind, it's getting worse,' in another post that followed,"I can still hear screaming".
Lutton immediately responded to the mans cry for help, by posting reassuring words on the mans facebook page.
"I just wanted to do whatever I could for him, keep him going, basically let him know, he wasn't alone," said Lutton.
Lutton believed the man, a former firefighter, was suffering the affects of post traumatic stress syndrome.
"First resonders are going through these issues a lot, mental health awareness, needs to go out there," said Lutton.
For two and a half hours, Lutton pleaded with the man, while still performing his duties, dispatching emergency vehicles in Murfressboro, Lutton knew the man needed help fast, he had the city, Gulfport Mississippi, but no street name, Lutton persisted.
"I just kept asking, hey are you here, he would say no, when I finally got the street name, he ignored that question, so I knew I had the right street name," said Lutton.
Finally hours later, a break, the man mentioned a fire station nearby his home.
"I found the local fire station, got in touch with the fire station, and asked if it was ok, if I had him walk down there," said Lutton.
Thanks to Lutton, the man got the help he needed by walking in that fire station. The next day, the man reached out to Lutton, thanking him, saying, 'Your good at what you do'.
Lutton received the Jerry Anderson Hero Award in Murfressboro for his actions.
