Thursday, Murfreesboro city council will vote on whether to sell its city-owned  power company, merging it with Middle Tennessee Electric Coop.

Murfreesboro  owns its own electric company—  just like Nashville owns NES.  But some customers say there’s been too much secrecy. 

 Murfreesboro  would get  about $250 million, which  would help in their budget crisis.  But some electric customers,  like Steve Lane, said taxpayers should be allowed to vote.  Lane said he’s  concerned about a lack of transparency. 

 “The process that’s being used. So much of it is  being done in secret,”  Lane said.

   Letters and emails  obtained by News 4 show leaders in the electric co-op and the city have been working to keep some documents out of the public eye.

    Some city officials - including the mayor – used  their personal email addresses. 

 “It makes it a lot harder to retrieve documents to know what’s going  on behind the scenes,” Lane said.

 In a letter  from Murfreesboro electric’s CEO to the city manager in October, the CEO discusses keeping  sensitive information private. 

“We don’t want to take a chance on the document being made public“ he writes. 

In another document, leaders discuss asking the attorney general for an opinion whether they have to put the vote to the taxpayers.

They want an informal opinion only,   so they can keep it private if they don’t like what the AG  said.    

 “The opinion would not have to be exposed,” the letter said.

 News 4 asked Murfreesboro Electric’s  spokesperson Amy Byers about the lack of transparency.

  “That’s a city question, I can’t answer that, but I know that we have had public meetings,”  Byers said.

 Amons visited city hall and asked to speak to the mayor, but was told he wasn’t in. The spokesman for the city told Amons in an email she should contact the city’s power company or the co-op.

  The city  is promoting the sale in a public relations campaign,  saying the merger is  good for Murfreesboro customers since the co-op is bigger and has services like 24-hour customer service reps.

 “They just have a lot more they can offer our customers than we can,”  Byers said.

 But there are downsides; if  Murfreesboro electric  customers give up local control of their power company, they won’t be in the loop about issues like rate increases, raises for executives, and expansion plans, because the co-op doesn’t allow the public to attend their monthly board meetings.

