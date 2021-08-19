NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have made an arrest in the early July murder of Twuan West. West was found outside a Super 8 Motel on Murfreesboro Pike on July 9th.
Metro Police have identified the 27-year-old man shot and killed after a prostitution-related argument at motel on Friday morning.
Police say 36-year-old Anthony Stewart was taken into custody Thursday afternoon. According to police, Stewart was found hiding in a false chimney in the basement of a home on Coleridge Ct.
Police did not specify what led up to Stewart being found in a chimney.
