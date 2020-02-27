RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) – A man known by police as the ‘Mule Kick Burglar’ is behind bars, but questions remain how he dodged officers for months.
Police said 35-year-old Robert Shegog is tied to at least 59 business break-ins in Middle Tennessee. He’s accused of stealing more than $100,000.
Investigators told News4 Shegog was seen on surveillance video standing with his back to the front door of businesses and kicking in the glass.
“Just a guy that I think got in a bind and was having success and just couldn’t stop,” Detective Jason Anderson with the Smyrna Police Department said.
News4 spoke with police about how the burglar kept investigators off his trail. The answers at 10 on News4 Tonight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.