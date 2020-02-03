MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) -- The search is on for the man responsible for grabbing two MTSU female students rear ends.
“The person came up behind them, grabbed their backside in an aggressive manner and ran off away from them quickly,” said Sgt. Patrick Fajardo.
One incident happened on Monday night around 9 o’clock in a parking lot.
The next incident happened Wednesday night around the same time at a parking garage.
Students said they keep their eyes and ears open when they walk at night.
“If I headphones in I’ll keep one out just so I can hear whats going on around me,” Adriana Klika.
Police said they are taking these assaults very seriously.
“Some people see it as a harmless prank. Some people see it as a sexual assault. I’m of the mindset it’s a non-consensual contact so it is a crime,” said Sgt. Fajardo.
Police believe the two cases may be connected, and campus police have increased their patrols.
They also want people to report to report any sexual assaults that happen.
