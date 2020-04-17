MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - MTSU is hosting “Finish Now Friday” virtual meeting for prospective students.
MTSU’s Danielle Fowler tells News4 they are on Facebook Live, and a way people can ask questions.
“We can bring it live to their phones, their computer, to wherever they are,” Fowler said.
Several of Fowler’s colleges set up cameras and talked about how their online program works.
One of the school’s staff members in the chat room was Hunter Patterson.
“Question today were, what an online class like,” Patterson said. “Many of our students are coming back to school never having taken an online class.”
The program is for adults wanting to go back to school to get a bachelors degree.
Fowler says a lot of people go back to school when the economy worsens.
If you want to learn more about the program, go to www.mtsu.edu/finishnow
