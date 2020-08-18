MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Middle Tennessee State University held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday morning for the new Academic Classroom Building.
The building, which cost $40 million to build, will be home to students in Criminal Justice Administration, Psychology and Social Work departments.
Students will be able to connect their field of studies, collaborating to understand people and learn how to serve society better.
“The building and its resources are an investment in our university’s commitment to align our academic offerings with the needs of employers and the institutions that serve our community,” said MTSU President Dr. Sidney A. McPhee.
It took a little less than two years to finish the cutting-edge, 91,000-square-foot building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.