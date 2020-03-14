MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) – Mt. Juliet residents impacted by the tornadoes got a pleasant surprise from the Mt. Juliet Police Department.
Officers went door-to-door handing out $100 Lowes gift cards to neighbors impacted by the tornadoes. The gift cards came courtesy of anonymous donors.
Officers went door-2-door, handing out $100 @Lowes gift cards to tornado-impacted residents this afternoon thanks to anonymous donors. Every resident expressed much gratitude to the blessings provided by our entire community who continues to wrap their arms around those impacted. pic.twitter.com/g7WtVMVT2P— Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) March 14, 2020
Police say all residents expressed lots of gratitude to the kind gesture provided by the Mt. Juliet community.
