A dangerous guy, who had been on the run from Franklin police, for shooting at his estranged wife, was caught days later, miles away, it happened in Mount Juliet, where police there were testing out new technology.
Thirty-five year old Gabriel was the focus of an intense manhunt by Franklin police, after he shot at this estranged wife, outside a Cool Springs business on December thirteenth. The search came to an end eight days later, on Saturday, while Jordon drove his car on Lebanon Pike in Mount Juliet.
He pass by a License Plate Recognition camera, ironically the camera was being tested at the Lebanon Pike location, when it sent out an alert, because Jordon's car was on a hot-list.
Capt, Tyler Chandler of the Mount Juliet police said the camera quickly alerted officers in the field.
"The camera read the plate, detected that plate was on the hot list, and fired an alert to our officers, who then intercepted the vehicle, it's pretty amazing, because the crime happened over a week ago, twenty-five miles away, and this person happened to be driving through Mount Juliet", said Chandler.
Mount Juliet has a one-hundred- thousand dollar budget to install thirty-seven recognition cameras throughout the city, to keep things safe.
"What we continue to notice, the crime committed in our community, are not by our resident, people outside the community, who use stolen vehicles as a means of transportation to get into our city," said Chandler.
Jordon has since been taken back to Franklin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.