A Nashville woman says a salesman exposed himself to her and her two-year-old daughter while they were walking on a busy road in Green Hills.
The mother who spoke with News4 off-camera said Hillsboro Pike is a normal park of her walking route, but a few weeks ago while walking with her daughter near Abbott Martin Road, she heard a man ask if she would like to buy a paper. She says when she looked up the man was exposing himself and masturbating.
The mother called police and reached out to The Contributor, the paper the man was selling at the time.
“My stomach dropped, and it was not a good day,” director of vending and co-founder of The Contributor, Tom Wills said. “We have high expectations of our vendors and that's why we have training, why we have code of conduct.”
Wills says they investigated the allegations and pulled the man’s vending badge and purchased his remaining papers.
“It’s not representative of all the vendors,” Wills said. "We made sure he was not representing us at all out there, and our relationship with Barry ended on that day, and that's appropriate and it's sad."
The mother says she thankful The Contributor did all they could but says even though he no longer has his job with them she still sees him on the west side of the intersection, now asking for donations.
She says she just wants people to be aware of what happened her so hopefully this man won’t try something again.
“Mental health issues affect all of us and I think that anybody who's doing that has got a problem,” Wills said.
The mother did file a police report, but she chose not to press charges.
She says she wished she took a picture of the man when it happened, but says she was focused on getting her daughter away from the situation.
