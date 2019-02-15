CEDAR HILL, TN (WSMV) - A mother and her two children are recovering in the hospital after a gas explosion at their home on Buzzard Creek Road on Friday afternoon.
According to Robertson County Sheriff's Office, 34-year-old Brittany Elliott turned on the gas to heat her home around 12 p.m. Friday. Elliott told investigators she does not have a sense of smell and was unable to smell gas in the house.
Around 4:20 p.m., Elliott attempted to light a propane heater in the basement of the home when the explosion happened. Her 4-year-old and 6-year-old children were upstairs at the time.
The explosion has been ruled an accident. Elliott and her two kids were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in stable condition.
Elliott wrote on her Facebook page that she has torn muscles in her knee and will need to have surgery on her knee and her nose. She also stated that she has stitches on the back of her head and right shoulder bruising.
Elliott's children were reportedly not severely injured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.