The Mosque in Antioch, is holding an open house this weekend, for people of all faiths, to help combat Muslim stereotypes. This years open house, has a more urgent tone to it.
The purpose of the open house is to foster understanding in light of those back and forth tweet between the President and four Democratic Congress women, two of whom are Muslims.
The twitter war began, when the President told the Congress women who criticized President Trumps immigration policy, to go back where they came from, three were born here, a fourth is a naturalized citizen.
Anwar Arafat, the head Imam and Religious Director of the Islamic Center of Tennessee, fears, tweets like this, reinforce stereotypes.
"To hear words like go back where you came from, in my case, that's Salt Like City Utah, the President can say whatever he wants, the beauty of America, is that we can differ with our elected officials, and still be American.
Arafat believes, whether it's a President, or an everyday American, words, whether, spoken, or tweeted out, matter.
"It crosses the line when the "other" is a non american, because of skin color, or faiths, that's truly is not what America stands for," said Arafat.
This is the fourth year for the open house at the Antioch Mosque, Arafat believes, by opening the doors, it will show people who they are.
"They hate what they are told to hate, if we only get a handful of people, we've changed at least the mindset and mentality, and show what our faith is all about, who we are," said Arafat.
The open house will be held at the Islamic Center of Tennessee, 5400 Bell Forge Lane, between two and four p.m. on Saturday July 20th Antioch, Tennessee
