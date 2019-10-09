One East Nashville neighborhood is getting protected bike lanes, but the change is coming with a bit of a learning curve.
In July, News4 caught several cars blocking the bike lanes on Porter Road.
“It forces you out into the traffic with automobiles,” Carey Rogers with the Safe Streets Campaign said.
Just this year 33 bicyclists have been injured in crashes in Davidson County, that’s almost one a week.
Statistics like this are why people like Rogers have advocated for protected bike lanes.
“It’s perfectly legal for a bicycle to be in the street, but we would much rather prefer to be separated from the car traffic,” Rogers said.
New stripping is now down on Porter Road and soon posts will go in from Greenwood Avenue to Eastland Avenue to separate the bike lanes and the road.
“Obviously safety is a huge priority and concern for bikers,” owner of Café Rose on Porter Road, Julia Jaksic said.
Along with the added protection, legal street parking spaces, which will benefit drivers visiting businesses like Jaksic’s.
“I think it’s important that everybody wins,” Jaksic said. “I think the bikers and the cars, that we can all be happy.”
It’s a $50 fine for parking in a bike lane.
Public Works has put cones out to try and keep people from parking in the lanes until the work is done. Public Works says the protective bike lane should be done in a few weeks.
