Coyotes running by the front door of a home in Green Hills were caught on a "Blink" camera.
This isn't the first time we've talked about coyotes in a Green Hills neighborhood.
About two streets over from this recent sighting, coyotes attacked a golden retriever back in February.
Kim Perez has three little dogs at home.
“There's a lot of dog walkers, and people running through the evenings. It was really scary to see that at 11 o’clock, 11:15 at night,” Perez said. “We saw, not one, but looked like three coyotes.”
Perez believes Nashville's growth is causing the coyotes to call her neighborhood "home."
“This is a pretty established neighborhood. There's not a lot of new construction around here. It could be the new construction that's occurring elsewhere is driving them into other neighborhoods,” Perez said. “Just being aware of it, is important.”
A local wildlife trapper says he has three "working traps" in this area. But so far, has not caught any coyotes.
If you see one, you're encouraged to report it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.