Right now in the world of Art Museums it's the Little Engine that Could.
Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center keeps proving their exhibits deserve your attention.
From history, to oddity they keep making it happen.
News 4's Terry Bulger shows us.
From Nashville you have to go North to get to Hendersonville, where at Monthaven Art Gallery they'll tell you to GO West.
The artists map at Monthaven goes in every direction. Western Swing and the suits of the Great designer Manuel, their most recent exhibit.
Everything here with a Western Flair, from the man who created the outift
Go West is the thirsty exhibit that's leaving...coming in something smooth to pop your pallette...martinis and the art of the olive
Here it's not " Suspicious MInds" it's creative ones, and a strong desire to make Monthaven Memorable....with those olives.
As Middle Tennessee grows, so does its art scene, Sumner County climbs aboard.
Terry Bulger News 4
