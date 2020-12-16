CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As COVID-19 cases soar in rural parts of Middle Tennessee, local governments are doubling down on their efforts to reinstate mask mandates. 

Wednesday, the Clarksville Police Department announced its efforts to enforce the County Mayor’s most recent mask order, including signs in business windows that alert customers of the requirement. 
Montgomery County Face Covering sign
 
 
 
 
“We're OK with it, because it's keeping the customers and us safe. It's just a hassle having to, like, get people to wear a mask when they come in,” Victoria Delacruz said. The 17-year-old server has only known working at Kell’s Big Burgers in Clarksville during a global pandemic. “Most of the time if they didn't [wear a mask], we‘d just be like 'hey guys, you need a mask.' So, they'd walk out and go get one, or they'd walk out and not come back... Some of them just don't want to.”
 
Clarksville police said in a Facebook post Wednesday they will begin checking business for compliance. The sheriff said they would be approaching sign enforcement from an “education standpoint,” and will keep track of which businesses post them and which did not. 

