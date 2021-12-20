Mom dies 12 days after giving birth to twins, family waits for COVID-19 test results

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) – A woman in Wisconsin died just 12 days after giving birth to twins on Dec. 1.
According to WEAU, 30-year-old Nicole Bendickson died in her sleep, leaving behind three young children and her husband.
Her sisters-in-law said Bendickson was under quarantine after her husband tested positive for COVID-19.
Their newborn twins also tested positive for the virus and are in the NICU.
It is unclear if Bendickson had COVID-19 when she died, but family members said they are waiting for pending test results.
Bendickson is remembered as a kind, shy, sweet woman who loved her daughter and family more than anything.
Her sister-in-law, Gina Schofell, said the family is preparing to carry on Bendickson’s legacy to her babies.
She said her brother is going through photos and having a video made for each of their children.
“It’s definitely going to be rough, but as a family, we are really close, so we definitely have a big giant support group for him,” Schofell said.
Copyright 2021 WEAU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.
