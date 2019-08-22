In Nashville these days, when a big blue truck rolls into a neighborhood, you might hear kids scream...."The Ice Cream Man!"
Well those kids would be wrong.
It's actually the Ice Cream Mom and her son.
Terry Bulger tracked them down in Franklin.
On the Square in Downtown Franklin, where the flowers grow brighter, it makes perfect sense that it's here you'll find the simple, the timeless and the delicious.
" Alrighty we're open...."
That icy blue truck a cold refuge in Tennessee's August Heat.
" Ok we have Chocolate sprinkles"
" Alrighty Vanilla in a Cup...
The Ice Cream Mom and her Boy have arrived.
" We're a mother, son duo in this whole Ice Cream occupation."
If you haven't figured it out yet...that's his
" Mom"
Lynne Bradley and her boy do the making and the scooping, have now for 10 years.
The Ice Cream is beautiful, sweet and smooth all the time.
Mom and Son not so much.
" Oh it's I wouldn't recommend anybody to do that just don't work with family.
For Mom it's like living with your grown up son.
"I'm trying to get myself out of the house" she says,
" I guess it works maybe better for me than him."
" We have a communication style that only the two of us can use, keeps us going, it doesn't translate to anyone else would be a good way to describe it.
Somehow they keep on ticking, while customers keep on licking.
Terry Bulger News 4.
