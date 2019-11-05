Neighborhood Family Owned Stores keep fading into history.
Another Example this week in Franklin when the 48 year old Handy Hardware store announced it will close at the end of the year.
Will it be missed?
News 4's Terry Bulger says Absolutely Yes!
" Running a Family owned Hardware store is not the relaxing Palm Tree kind of life...Here even the Palm Tree is just part of the Inventory.
<< nat snd crunches 11:38 or so>>
We appreciate ya being a reward member..."
That's Mom Donna on the Register.
Pop Andy helping customers in Aisle 3.
" I'd have to check and see it I got another one of those at home.
Chances are it's somewhere, Hardy Hardware and the Willoughby Familly have been here in Franklin 48 years.
Home cooking here means Hot Sauce a shelf above those sweet chickadees.
It's old school. Barney Fife and Elvis...Rat Traps and Rakes.
" Is there anything in here, you don't have... No
" We've got a little bit of everything."
What they didn't have is a competitive edge against the Big Box Stores, plus most people call someone to fix things these days.
" It's time for a change a new chapter in life and we're ready we're ready to do that we are um huh."
The old chapter was 24-7 married and together.
" It's been a challenge from time to time but fun, wow I was gonna say great fun...challenging....?
Surprising still but sad they'll close shop at the end of the year.
" Oh Yeah
" Kind of bitter sweet, kind of like you lost a member of the family.
Franklin's Family (( wide outside))
" Here you go thank you dear.
Terry Bulger News 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.